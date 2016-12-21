The Countryman's Weekly

WILDFOWLING

WILDFOWLING
December 21
08:23 2016
Web4-21-12-16October goose shooting on the Hebrides

By Richard Hazleton.

BOTH the Inner and Outer Hebrides are havens for nesting birdlife with the islands free from foxes and badgers, with the exception of the Isle of Skye. Hedgehogs were mistakenly introduced into the Uists and Benbecula and ‘urchin hunts’ with hedgehog hounds, I kid you not, are all part of the sporting calendar.

They prey on the eggs of wading birds and other ground-nesters such as skylarks and corncrakes. Many of the islands are noted for their snipe and woodcock shooting. Foreign and British sportsmen pay ‘good money’ to shoot these testing birds, I was emphatically told by a keeper on the Outer Isles.

The machair of the Hebrides so beloved by many species of birds is a thick fertile soil produced naturally from a mixture of peat and wind-blown shell sand which produces beautiful wildflower, grass grazing meadows and arable fields with crops of barley, oats and potatoes grown in rotation.

 

