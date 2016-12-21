The Countryman's Weekly

Remembering last season’s final fox

By Tommy Cullen.

THE last day out at the end of any season is always tinged with sadness. My last day foxing last season was mid-February with a group of friends doing some small covers locally here in Ireland with the cover dogs and lurchers. We all met up at the petrol station and the wet winter looked ready to give us all one last soaking. One by one our little convoy pulled out for the last time before the curtain would fall on our season.

We were just doing two farms, the first one holding two covers and the second holding a large cover which I expected to be holding as the farmer had seen a fox crossing the field towards it the week before. On arriving at the first farm I wasn’t overly optimistic as it was late in the season and the covers here can be hit and miss. However, as the farmer had asked us to give it a run before the end of the season this was our last chance to have a go for him and hope for the best.

I had ‘Ranger’, my foot Beagle, and Chris had three of his pack with him; ‘General’ a Harrier, ‘Lady’ a foot Beagle and ‘Sam’, a Patterdale Beagle. There was a Labrador Beagle pup and five lurchers to surround the covers. One of the lads with a lurcher was up from Tipperary for the day and I hoped he would get a slip. We also had the digging terriers boxed up in the van should we get a dig. Ger was down with his Russell bitch ‘Tess’, aged 16 months, hoping for a handy dig to start her off.

BUY THIS WEEK’S ISSUE TO CONTINUE READING THIS ARTICLE.