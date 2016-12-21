The Countryman's Weekly

The Russells – the beginning to today

By Martin Mckendry.

THE Russells, as I call them, somehow look like the breed that most people called Russells; white and tan or tri-coloured, and small. This, however, does not mean true breeders or the Reverend Russell would categorise them to be of the breed they see in their eyes and what they strive for in producing this breed to the standard in which they, and only they, have the last word on.

Some say my black, tan and white looks like the old type and compared to what is being shown at the modern game fairs, she probably is. To me she is my type though, the type that over the last 14 years has hunted the Belfast hills in all weathers. She has hunted deep cover of gorse and bramble, moorland, forest and rock piles.

In her younger days she would go to ground and stay on her quarry until broken through to at many different depths. After a bad time though, when she had backed up two foxes, I retired her from the digging game. I think this was more for my conscience than for her health because on the odd occasion she has disobeyed her commands and gone to ground anyway.

