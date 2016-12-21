The Countryman's Weekly

COURSING

COURSING
December 21
08:31 2016
web1-21-12-16The peaks and troughs of early season coursing

By Jonathan Darcy.

WHEN I think back to the days when coursing was legal I always remember the times of midwinter when the ground was soft and cover was bare, when the mornings were cold and the weather hurt my face. However, I still occasionally think about how topsy-turvy coursing used to be in the early part of the season.

October and November were often a nightmare, the hares constantly being moved about due to the land being worked day after day. There were still many crops high enough to hide puss as she rested away during the daytime. I used to find it very frustrating, especially as I knew there were hares in the area in good numbers.

On one of my permissions there were three big fields that always held hares. On one occasion I lamped two of the fields just to see what was about, and counted no fewer than 16 hares. I was rubbing my hands together, desperate for the next day to arrive when I could go for a run with my dog.

  

BUY THIS WEEK’S ISSUE TO CONTINUE READING THIS ARTICLE.

