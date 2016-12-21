The Countryman's Weekly

Is commercial shooting good for our sport?

By Richard Gray.

FOR a few years now I have worked as a loader on one of the premier shoots in England. It is a shoot that can only be described as a fully commercial shoot in as much as it provides shooting days for paying Guns that will frequently travel from all over the world.

It is a job I enjoy tremendously as it gives me an opportunity to meet Guns from many different countries, as well as from a huge variety of backgrounds and cultures. Despite their differences, they do have one underlying thing in common and that is a level of wealth that allows them to indulge in their passion for shooting at the highest level.

Now, on occasions I have mentioned this to friends and acquaintances who have sometimes voiced their disquiet at both the number of days and the bags that can be shot on any given day. They have suggested this is not shooting as it should be and that it is not good for the overall image of shooting in general.

