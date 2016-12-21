The Countryman's Weekly

Deer ponies at the last wolf’s birthplace

by Rustic Hippy.

IT has been some years since I first brought a stag from the hill on top of a Highland pony, though memories of that day remain in my head. The ponies were kept in a paddock next to an old ruined shooting lodge, now used to store their saddles and hay.

I travelled there each morning with the stalker and his shooting party. They would then continue in the Land Rover further up the glen to where the track ended, when they would begin a long walk in search of a suitable stag to stalk. This I knew would take some time and as such I did not hurry to tack up the two ponies entrusted to me.

Having caught my two garrons, I put on their halters and attached lead ropes, tied them to the fence using thief hitch quick release knots and heaved the heavy deer saddles onto them. I fastened the breast girths at the front, the breeching at the rear and buckled up the three girths before placing a lovely old leather surcingle around each animal and fastening it in place.

